What Will Happen If IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day For Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Is Washed Out, Check All Scenarios HERE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) title will be decided on a ‘Reserve Day’ for the first time in T20 league’s 16-year history. The IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been pushed to the ‘Reserve Day’ on Monday after no play was possible due to incessant rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that the fans will be able to use the same tickets as Sunday to watch the match on Monday, provided they have the physical tickets.

“The IPL Final of the 2023 edition involving Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans has been rescheduled to the reserved day, Monday, May 29th due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad. Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th,” an IPL statement read.

Here’s how fans can attend the IPL 2023 Final on Reserve Day…

Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today?



Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets __



Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets pic.twitter.com/B1ondsXvgP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

However, what will happen if rain once again interferes in the IPL 2023 Final on the reserve day. If there is rain on Monday evening as well, the latest that the match can start for a full 20-over contest will be 9.35pm IST. After that the overs will start getting deducted for both sides in the contest.

The latest that the IPL 2023 final can start for a minimum 5-over contest will be 12.05am IST on Monday night. If a 5-over match is not possible on Monday, the winner between GT and CSK will be decided on the basis of a ‘Super Over’. A ‘Super Over’ usually takes place to decide a contest which has been tied in then IPL.

In the scenario that the ‘Super Over’, is also not possible on Monday evening, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be crowned the IPL 2023 champions since they finished at the No. 1 position on the IPL 2023 Points Table after the league stages with 20 points. MS Dhoni’s CSK finished in the second position with 17 points.