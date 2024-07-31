What Will Happen To Sanju Samson After Poor Show In IND vs SL T20 Series? Tough Call For Gautam Gambhir To Take

In a dramatic twist of fate, Sanju Samson finds himself under intense scrutiny as he grapples with the weight of back-to-back ducks in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. This latest sequence of low scores has thrown Samson's career into sharp focus, raising questions about his place in the Indian cricketing landscape. As the cricketing world watches closely, Samson’s journey exemplifies the highs and lows of professional sports and the pressures of international cricket.

A Challenging Series for Samson

The recent T20I series against Sri Lanka has been a roller-coaster for Samson, who was thrust into a high-stakes position due to Shubman Gill's injury. Unfortunately, Samson’s return was marked by a golden duck in the 2nd T20I, where he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. His struggles continued in the 3rd T20I, where he managed to score a duck again, this time falling to Chamindu Wickramasinghe. These two consecutive failures have heightened concerns about his ability to perform under pressure.

The Pressure of Longevity

Sanju Samson's journey with the Indian cricket team has been marked by intermittent opportunities and uneven performances. Debuting nearly a decade ago, Samson has often been in and out of the squad, struggling to secure a permanent spot. This erratic involvement is in stark contrast to his domestic performances, where he has consistently delivered for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Despite his impressive showings in the Indian Premier League, translating that form to international cricket has proven elusive.

Former India pacer Tinu Yohanan highlighted this issue, stating, "He debuted about 10 years ago and has been playing on and off. Each game is like a do-or-die game for him." Yohanan believes that Samson requires a prolonged run in the team to showcase his true potential. However, the reality of international cricket often means that players like Samson must perform consistently to justify their place in the squad.

The Role of Pressure and Expectations

Samson's struggles are not unique, as many players face the daunting task of meeting high expectations with every appearance. The competitive nature of international cricket leaves little room for error, and Samson's recent performances highlight the intense pressure athletes face. His failure to score runs in key matches against Sri Lanka, combined with a lack of opportunities during the T20 World Cup, has only intensified the spotlight on his career.

Despite these challenges, Samson’s performance with the Rajasthan Royals shows his ability to handle pressure in a different setting. His leadership role and consistent contributions in the IPL suggest that when given a defined role and responsibility, Samson thrives. Yet, translating this form to the international stage remains a significant hurdle.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Samson?

As the series against Sri Lanka progresses, the future for Sanju Samson remains uncertain. With competition from other wicketkeeping options like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma, Samson's position in the squad is precarious. He needs to make significant strides to reclaim his place and prove his mettle on the international stage.

Samson's journey underscores the unpredictable nature of professional sports, where success is often fleeting and every performance is crucial. For now, he must navigate this challenging period with resilience, hoping for a turnaround that could reinvigorate his career.