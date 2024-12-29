The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Babar Azam, and Travis Head have been named as the nominees for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year. India’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh has contributed a lot with his bowling especially in the T20Is as he scalped 36 wickets in 18 matches. Talking about another nominee, Babar Azam has made 738 runs from 24 matches at an average of 33.54.

A lot of fans are shocked to see Babar’s name in the nominee list for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year as they think the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah should have been nominated in place of Pakistan batter.

One of the fans wrote, “This has to be the joke of the year; Babar Azam is getting nomination over Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, what's wrong with you ICC.”

“Babar Azam? What did he do?” Said another fan.

Babar Azam had a below-average T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America, where he was able to manage only scores of 44, 13, 33, and 32 not out.

“Babar Azam is not a player who will hit sixes. He only hits sixes when he is set and spinners are operating. I have never seen him using his feet to fast bowlers or hitting sixes over the covers; it’s not his game as he plays safe cricket by hitting on the ground. So, he consistently scores runs and his strike rate isn’t great,” Sehwag had told Cricbuzz.

Babar is standing on the edge of becoming the leading run-scorer in T20Is as he is just nine runs away from overtaking Rohit Sharma. In a total of 128 T20Is, Babar has collected 4223 runs at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 129.22 with the help of three hundred and 36 fifties.