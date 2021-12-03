When actress Raai Laxmi called relationship with MS Dhoni a ‘scar’

Former India captain MS Dhoni is happily married to wife Sakshi and the couple have a beautiful daughter Ziva together. But a long-time before Dhoni met Sakshi, the Chennai Super Kings was dating model and ‘Julie 2’ actress Raai Laxmi around 2008-09.

The couple were regularly seen together in parties, especially Indian Premier League (IPL) after parties back then. In an interview in 2014, Raai Laxmi revealed the reason for her break-up with Dhoni.

“I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won’t go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now. Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni’s past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in the future will see it on TV and ask me about it!” Raai Laxmi revealed

“I have had three or four relationships after Dhoni, but no one seems to have noticed it,” she added.

The break-up was amicable and there was no bad blood between the two. “I knew him really well and don’t know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other. He has moved on and gotten married. That’s the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa feels CSK will certainly go after Suresh Raina in the mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. All the existing IPL franchises on Tuesday (November 30) revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the event. “He’s (Raina) I think the biggest stalwart of CSK that we’ve had. He’s been such an instrumental figure in helping CSK qualify to so many of the knockout stages in the last 10-12 years,” said Uthappa on Star Sports show ‘IPL Retention’.