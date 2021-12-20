When ‘Family Man’ was left stumped by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, check HERE

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is one of the finest batsman in the world in all formats of the game. Apart from being a top batter, Williamson has led the New Zealand cricket team to the inaugural World Test Championships (WTC) title and the 2019 50-over World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup finals as well but one of his special achievement was to leave India’s ‘Family Man’ Manoj Bajpayee stumped.

After a long chat to celebrate NZ cricket’s tie up with Amazon Prime Video, which brings live cricket from Williamson’s country to the OTT platform, Bajpayee asked the skipper about his favourite show on the platform to which he replied, “The answer is easy. I have enjoyed two seasons of the series and looking forward to the third now – it’s Mirzapur!”

Williamson’s reply stunned an amused Bajpayee after an interesting conversation. Williamson was asked about the achievement of the Black Caps under him to which he said, “NZ team reaching the WTC final has to be the most memorable moment and the highlight was winning the title. So now I know a little bit about cricket but not much about fame now.”

Bajpayee, who plays Indian spy Srikant Tiwari on the web series, asked him who is a capable spy in the NZ team. “Glenn Phillips should be a capable guy. He is a GI Joe sort of a guy,” Williamson said.

Then asked who will be good enough to do a ‘9 to 5’ job in the Kiwi side, Williamson said, “I think it will be Mitchell Santner. He can do well in a ‘9 to 5’ job, if he manages to finish his engineer degree.”

However, Williamson shocked everyone a little on which players he would pick in an Indian XI. “I would pick Sachin (Tendulkar), (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman and if you played some cricket, you too Manoj!” the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper joked.