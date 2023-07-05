When MS Dhoni Picked Video Games Over Wife Sakshi Dhoni In The Bedroom

It is no secret that former India captain MS Dhoni has always been a fan of video games. Dhoni used to host his teammates in his hotel room for long sessions on the Playstation or Xbox on overseas tours during his international cricket days.

Even recently, Dhoni was seen playing ‘Candy Crush’ game on his tablet on a flight, video of which went viral. Dhoni sent the popularity of ‘Candy Crush’ soaring, moments after the video went viral on social media.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni was also once irked by her husband choosing to send time on his tablet rather than her in their bedroom. In a picture posted on Instagram few years back, Sakshi Dhoni had tweeted a picture with husband MS Dhoni in their bedroom and captioned it: “Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie ! Video games vs Wife ( Disclamer : close friends of ours will understand this pik )”.



MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrates their 13th marriage anniversary on Tuesday (July 4). The Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni had got married to Sakshi in Dehradun back in 2010.

A couple of years back Sakshi Dhoni had revealed the truth behind their first meeting. During a live chat on CSK’s Instagram page, Sakshi had talked about their first meeting and had said: “In movies, you know how it is. The directors take liberty for creativity sake and capture the audience. The first time I met him was through a common friend, and it was the last day of my internship at Taj, and he seemed to be a very regular guy, like very normal.

“At the time, I didn’t use to follow cricket that much those days. Obviously, I knew Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, Sourav Ganguly. I knew all those players. But I just knew there was a ‘Pahadi guy’. He has got long hair, and he is a hulk. And my mom she was a fan of him and when I met him I told Mumma that he doesn’t have long hair he has got short hair,” she added.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi have one daughter together Ziva Dhoni, born in 2015. Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2023 final which CSK won under the leadership of MS Dhoni.