MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni slept on hotel room floor for teammate Hardik Pandya, read HERE

Their strong bond can be adjudged by the fact that in 2019, MS Dhoni had even given up his bed for Hardik Pandya in New Zealand. 

Former India captain MS Dhoni (left) and Hardik Pandya. (Source: Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni remains one of the modest and ‘down-to-earth’ personalities both on an off the field. Dhoni is never one running after limelight, choosing to be in the background even after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year.

Team India all-rounder and Dhoni’s former teammate Hardik Pandya has now revealed another example of the CSK skipper’s magnanimity.

Hardik has been spotted with Dhoni a couple of times off the field and in 2020, the all-rounder had surprised his former captain by paying a visit to his home on his 39th birthday to his home in Ranchi. Their strong bond can be adjudged by the fact that in 2019, Dhoni had even given up his bed for former Mumbai Indians all-rounder in New Zealand. Three years back, Hardik had a delayed arrival in NZ due to his suspension after an appearance of ‘Koffee with Karan’ and there was no room available for him. Dhoni came to the all-rounder’s rescue back then.

During a conversation with ESPNCricinfo website, Pandya had also revealed that Dhoni ‘doesn’t sleep on a bed’.

“MS was someone who understood me from the start: how I function, what kind of a person I am, what are the things I don't like, everything. When I was picked for the New Zealand series (in January 2019, after the suspension was revoked), initially there were no hotel rooms (for Pandya in New Zealand). But then I get a call, saying, ‘You just come. MS has told us, ‘I don't sleep on the bed (in any case). He will sleep on my bed and I will sleep on the floor’,” Pandya told ESPNcricinfo.

The all-rounder had made his white-ball debut under Dhoni in 2016. In January 2016, he made his debut in a three-match T20I against Australia. Nine months later, Pandya donned his maiden ODI cap in the opening game against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

