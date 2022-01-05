हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin Tendulkar's best XI

No MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time best XI, check full list HERE

Sachin Tendulkar picked up his best Playing-XI in a list of some of the most celebrated cricketers which caught many off guards as he not only missed out on his name but missed out on many big names too.

No MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time best XI, check full list HERE
MS Dhoni with Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be one of the best batters if not the best to have played the gentleman’s game. The Master Blaster’s records speak for themselves. Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in ODIs and 18,426 runs in Tests during his international career. Including all the formats, Sachin has a total of 100 international centuries and 201 wickets to his name.

However, despite all the facts and stats, Tendulkar didn’t pick himself in his all-time best playing-XI.

Recently, the Master Blaster picked up his best Playing-XI in a list of some of the most celebrated cricketers which caught many off guards as he not only missed out on his name but missed out on many big names too.

Notably, the likes of MS Dhoni, who is considered as the greatest captain to have led the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli – who is hailed as run machine, legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, wall of Indian cricket team- Rahul Dravid, and many more were missing from the all-time playing XI of Sachin.

Interestingly, Tendulkar picked legendary Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, and Sourav Ganguly for the middle-order of his playing XI. For the wicket-keeper role, Sachin picked Australian great Adam Gilchrist. In the bowling department, the little master picked some of the greats - Harbhajan Singh, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGrath.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI:

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, and Glenn McGrath.

