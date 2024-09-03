When Was Last Time Babar Azam Scored Fifty In Test Cricket?

The cricketing world watched with bated breath as Babar Azam, Pakistan's once celebrated captain, failed to break his disheartening streak in Test cricket. His performance in the ongoing series against Bangladesh has sparked widespread concern, as his dry spell extends to a staggering 616 days without a fifty. The last time Azam reached this milestone was in December 2022 during the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. His current form—marked by a modest 11-run innings in the second Test against Bangladesh—has only intensified the scrutiny and criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The Test Match Drama

The second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was expected to be a turning point for Azam. Pakistan, having posted a competitive 274 runs in their first innings, seemed poised to capitalize on their advantage. However, their joy was short-lived. On Day 2, the team saw its position slightly wane after Bangladesh staged a remarkable comeback, powered by a robust 165-run partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Bangladesh's total of 212 was just 12 runs short of Pakistan's first-innings score, keeping the match tantalizingly poised.

Pakistan's hopes of a solid lead were soon dashed as they faltered on Day 4, slipping to 81 for six in the opening hour. Among those dismissed was Babar Azam, who was trapped for just 11 runs, prolonging his grim streak of no Test fifties. With this, his average in the format has plummeted below 45, a far cry from the stellar standards he once set.

Azam's Struggles and the Media Spotlight

The cricketing fraternity has been quick to react, with Azam’s prolonged slump becoming a topic of fervent discussion. Social media has not been forgiving, with fans expressing their frustrations over his continued underperformance. Despite his previous accolades and a reputation as a potential future great alongside cricketing luminaries like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, Azam's current form has cast a shadow over his illustrious career.

Support from a Teammate

Amidst the barrage of criticism, Babar Azam has found solace in the words of his teammate, Salman Agha. In a recent press conference, Agha spoke passionately about Azam's potential and past achievements. "Babar Azam is a world-class player. As a cricketer, you go through these phases," Agha remarked. He emphasized Azam’s consistent performance over the last five years and expressed confidence that the star batsman would soon return to form. Agha's words resonate with the belief that every player endures phases of struggle and that Azam's class and skill will eventually prevail.