When watching 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' landed Virat Kohli with a hefty Rs 3 lakh phone bill - WATCH

An old video of Virat Kohli making an appearance on popular comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Indian skipper is heard saying that he once ended up spending an exorbitant Rs 3 lakh for watching the show.

Kohli in the episdoe also stated that the team often watches the show together, whenever they get time.

Coming back to the incident, which happened while India were touring Sri Lanka and the 32-year-old got so bored at the airport that he spend time watching an entire episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil.

While Kohli thought he was watching it on the airport's Wi-Fi but he ended up consuming his cellular data, which resulted in the massive phone bill.

The Team India skipper had no idea about what happened and it was only after a phone call from his brother he realised about the hefty bill.

Kohli spoke about the moment when he appeared on the show as a guest.

Kohli is currently engaged fulfiling his national duties in England and is accompanied by his star wife Anushka Sharma, as the couple are often seen relishing the English summer.

Meanwhile, Kohli had an omnious start to the five-match Test series against Joe Root's England as he was dismissed for a golden duck by James Anderson on the second duck of the opening Test in Nottingham.