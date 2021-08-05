Virat Kohli vs James Anderson: Watch England pacer send Indian skipper packing on golden duck, now stands on level terms with THIS legend

Virat Kohli had an ominous start to the five-match Test series against England in Nottingham as he was sent back to the pavilion on golden duck by no other than his old rival James Anderson.

The moment took place right after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, who himself is struggling for form.

It was a peach of a delivery by the veteran England pacer as he pitched up the delivery, forcing Kohli to go for a forward push. However, with the Indian skipper playing the ball with an angled bat, the ball took an outside edge and was calmly collected by Jos Buttler.

Here is the video of the moment:

Meanwhile, this was the first time in twelve Tests, that Anderson manged to pick the wicket of the Indian skipper. The last time he dismissed Kohli in a Test, it was back in 2014 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

This was Anderson's 619th Test wicket and with this the English pacer is now on level terms with former India spinner Anil Kumble, who also has the same number of wickets in the traditional format of the game.

Golden ducks for Virat Kohli in Tests

This was the fifth instance when Kohli has been dismissed on a golden duck in Tests.

vs Aus MCG 2011/12 (Ben Hilfenhaus)

vs Eng Lord's 2014 (Liam Plunkett)

vs Eng Oval 2018 (Stuart Broad)

vs WI Kingston 2019 (Kemar Roach)

vs Eng Trent Bridge (James Anderson)

James Anderson vs Virat Kohli: Head to Head

In the year 2014, Kohli was dismissed by Anderson four times in fifty deliveries, in which the Indian could only muster 19 runs.

However, Kohli enjoyed a good run against the pacer in 2018, he accumulated 114 runs from 270 balls bowled by Anderson, while the seamer couldn't dismiss him even once.

Match center

After India enjoyed the opening session on Day 2, England have bounced back in the contest with Anderson leading the pack. The veteran pacer has so far pluced two wickets, removing both Kohli and Pujara from the middle. Meanwhile, sharp work in the field by Jonny Bairstow also brought an end to Ajinkya Rahane's stay in the middle.

Update: Bad light stops play. Pitch has been covered as well. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/51XGs2OgMK — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2021

In response to England's 183, the visitors are currently playing on 125/4 with opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant present in the middle. However, play has been suspended at the moment due to poor weather conditions.