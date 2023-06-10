When Will Jasprit Bumrah Make Comeback? Dinesh Karthik Gives Major Update On Indian Star's Recovery

Jasprit Bumrah, a key member of Team India, is unfortunately absent from the crucial World Test Championship final against Australia. Since September 2022, the talented right-arm pacer has been sidelined due to a back injury, and there has been no official update regarding his return to the game.

Dinesh Karthik said - "Jasprit Bumrah is trying to comeback through in T20I series against Ireland". pic.twitter.com/bw6EdtofJM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 10, 2023

Amidst the anticipation of news from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dinesh Karthik has provided a significant update on Bumrah's progress. While fulfilling his commentary duties for the WTC final, Karthik revealed that Bumrah is aiming to make his comeback during the T20I series against Ireland.

In August, India is scheduled to tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series, set to take place in the third week of the month. Considering Bumrah's absence from competitive cricket since September, his strategy involves playing the shortest format first, allowing for a smooth transition into 50-over cricket ahead of the World Cup.

Regarding Test cricket, Bumrah might not participate in any home Test matches. He has not played a Test on home soil until 2021, with his red-ball debut taking place in January 2018. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his career since his Test debut, and his current back issue has kept him out of the game for nearly eight months. Consequently, he missed the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia and was unable to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 season.

Although Bumrah was initially included in the ODI squad earlier this year, he was eventually withdrawn. He travelled to New Zealand for back surgery and is now focused on his comeback to the sport. Before the T20I series in Ireland, Team India is set to engage in a comprehensive series against the West Indies from July to August. Prior to that, the Indian players will have a much-needed one-month break, with no fixtures scheduled from June 11 to July 11. They will depart for the Caribbean islands in the first week of July.