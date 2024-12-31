Indian cricket has produced a generational superstar in Yashasvi Jaiswal and will remain in good health even when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decide to call time on their careers, feels former Australia head coach and two-time World Cup winner Darren Lehmann.

The 54-year-old, who played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs during his decade-long career, is also captivated by Jasprit Bumrah's skills, claiming to have never seen any player have more impact in a single series.

Talking about impending retirements of Rohit and Kohli following their poor show in the ongoing series where India trail 1-2, Lehmann was empathetic and practical about the transition in Indian cricket.

"Look whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days they have been great players for India over a long period of time," Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams told PTI.

"Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India and play well at next level. There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much," Lehmann was pretty matter of fact.

"Whenever these two guys decide to retire, there are so many talented youngsters that Indian cricket will be in good stead."

Having watched Jaiswal emerge as the flagbearer of Indian batting in the series, Lehmann made a bold prediction about the southpaw, who has scores of 161, 82 and 84 in this series.

"Oh, superstar. One of the best I have seen," Lehmann said quickly, before the question was finished.

"He (Jaiswal) and Harry Brook are two next generation players. They are the ones that people will sit back and say they are good players. He played very well in Melbourne and was outstanding in Perth. He has come up leaps and bounds on this tour," the beefy left-hander of yesteryears said.

But Lehmann reserved his highest praise for Bumrah, equating him with all-time greats such as Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath.

"I presume he (Bumrah) is the next captain when Rohit finishes. He did a really good job in Perth. He is the best bowler I have ever seen live.

"I have seen Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath and all but I have not seen a bowler have impact like him in a single series like Jasprit Bumrah has since Mitchell Johnson in 2013-14 Ashes win.

"This is very similar as Bumrah already has 30 wickets. He has been outstanding to watch. He will do well when he gets a chance to lead India."

Talking about transition, Lehmann noted that Australia's batting could be a concern, rather than the bowling, even though Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, and Michael Neser are all in their early to mid-30s.

"I am not so worried about bowling as lot of good kids are coming up. Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett from Brisbane Heats, so there are plenty of them. Spinners are okay but it is the batting that is being tested at the moment," said Lehmann.

"There will be some changes with greats retiring but fast bowling will be good enough. How long Cummins and Starc survive time will tell, but hopefully, they will get to till next Ashes."

Lehmann has had a decent reputation as a coach but when asked if he would consider coaching the Indian national team, the answer was negative.

"It would have been an honour to work with Indian national team but I am done with international cricket. I just want the young guys to get better," Lehmann signed off.