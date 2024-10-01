Who Decided India Should Go For Win In IND vs BAN 2nd Test? Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Reveals

In a thrilling turn of events, India delivered an electrifying performance on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, held in Kanpur. Despite rain disrupting more than two and a half days of play, India, led by Rohit Sharma, launched an ultra-aggressive batting attack, declaring at 285/9 in just 34.4 overs at a staggering run rate of 8.22 in a Test match. The bold strategy left fans and cricket pundits in awe, but the true mastermind behind this calculated risk was none other than India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir.



Bowling coach Morne Morkel, speaking at the post-match press conference, revealed that Gambhir’s clear message to Rohit Sharma and the team was to "take the game forward as fast as possible." Gambhir’s strategic push gave India a fighting chance to aim for victory, even with time slipping away.

Gambhir’s Bold Call: An Attacking Mindset



Gautam Gambhir’s reputation as a bold and fearless cricketer during his playing days seems to have seamlessly transitioned into his role as India’s head coach. Under his leadership, the Indian team has adopted an aggressive mentality, something Gambhir instilled in the dressing room as the rain-shortened match unfolded.



"Even from GG’s (Gautam Gambhir) point of view, we decided to take the game forward as fast as possible, and you need a leader from the front to do that," Morkel said while addressing the media. According to Morkel, it was essential for the team to play with an attacking mindset, especially when faced with time constraints.



As the day began, Rohit Sharma led by example. He wasted no time, smashing a six off the very first ball, sending a strong signal to the opposition. This approach, particularly on a pitch where the bounce was unpredictable, could have easily backfired. However, India’s intent to seize control and their captain’s audacious approach paid off, leaving Bangladesh on the back foot from the get-go.



Rohit Sharma's Leadership Shines Through



Rohit Sharma’s leadership during this pivotal day of the match was nothing short of exceptional. His ability to read the game, understand the conditions, and execute Gambhir’s vision showcased why he remains one of India’s most trusted leaders. The decision to come out swinging right from the first ball highlighted Rohit’s belief in the team’s capability to turn the game around in quick fashion.



Morne Morkel, who joined the Indian coaching setup under Gambhir’s tenure, couldn’t help but praise Rohit’s daring approach. "It was great to see the captain leading from the front, putting in the charge," Morkel said. "On a surface where the bounce might be up and down, or you may not be sure how the new ball is going to play, Rohit showed tremendous courage."



India’s Fitness and Discipline: A Winning Formula



Morkel, who has been a key part of India’s coaching team, was equally impressed with the discipline and professionalism the Indian players exhibited in preparing for the match. The South African fast bowler lauded the team’s commitment to fitness, recovery, and training, which he believes have played a crucial role in India’s consistency at the international level.



"For me, it’s been so enjoyable to see how professional they are and how they go about their daily life to put on a performance. When it comes to recovery, gym work, or fitness, they leave no stone unturned," Morkel shared.