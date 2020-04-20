हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC

Who has the best yorker in international cricket? ICC asks Twitterati

The ICC also posted a collage of four bowlers namely Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Sheldon Cottrell and Mitchell Starc along with the question.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

With all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways to keep its fans entertained these days, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Monday, the world’s cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter handle and asked the cricket fans to name a player with the best yorker in the international cricket.

The ICC also posted a collage of four players namely Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Sri Lankan experienced pacer Lasith Malinga, West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell and Australia's Mitchell Starc along with the question.

"Who has the best yorker in international cricket?," the caption read.

Soon after the ICC posted the pictures, a lot of fans started coming up with replies. 

While Malinga was the top choice of Twitterati, majority of them also picked Bumrah as the bowler with best yorker in the international cricket.

Let us take a look at some of the responses:

 

 

 

 

Last week, the ICC posted a collage of four batsmen namely Australian opening batsman David Warner, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, New Zealand top-order batsman Ross Taylor and Pakistan’s Babar Azam and asked its followers to name a player with the most iconic celebration after scoring a century.

While Twitterati picked Babar Azam among the four players named by the ICC, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the top choices of the fans out of the collage. 

 

