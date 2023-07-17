Who Is Beautiful Mystery Woman With Yuvraj Singh In Cricketer’s Viral Instagram Post

Former India batter and two-time World Cup-winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the only Indian who took part in an invitational golf event ahead of ‘The Open Championship’ which gets underway at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club from Thursday. Apart from Yuvraj, top sports and Hollywood celebrities are also part of the invitational event.

The celebrity list for the invitational event includes champion boxer Tony Bellew, England national team football goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, singer Ronan Keating, England football international Jermaine Jenas and NFL Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz.

On Sunday night, Yuvraj Singh posted a picture with mystery girl on his Instagram Story, which soon went viral on social media. Yuvraj Singh captioned the story, “How many shot you giving me today?”



Fans are wondering who is the ‘mystery girl’ with Yuvraj Singh in the Instagram Story. The girl is actually famous Hollywood star Kathryn Newton. She is an American actress has starred in major film releases such as Marvel Picture’s Ant-Man, Paranormal Activity and more recently ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie.

Kathryn was raised in Florida and has played a lot of golf in her school days. The Hollywood star reportedly almost went down the path of becoming a professional golfer having been the standout player in her high school team, before switching lanes to pursue her career in acting.

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019. On that date, the former Punjab southpaw announced that he was retiring from all formats of the game.

The 41-year-old, who scored over 11,000 international runs for India, was part of the India World Cup-winning teams at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was also the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Yuvraj is married to Bollywood star Hazel Keech and the couple got married back in 2016. The couple have one son – Orion together. Last week, Yuvraj Singh rekindled the memories of the 2002 NatWest Trophy triumph, on it’s 21 anniversary.

Yuvraj Singh along with Mohammad Kaif were the stars of India’s famous win at Lord’s in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final against England under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.