Who is Ravi Bishnoi? All you need to know about leg-spinner who received maiden India call-up

The last couple of days have been fruitful for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. IPL's new entrant Lucknow Super Giants picked him among the three players in the draft and a few days later, he has received national call-up. Bishnoi has been named in India's ODI and T20I sides.

Who is Ravi Bishnoi?

Bishnoi made headlines first when he featured for India U19 team at the 2020 World Cup in Bangladesh. Soon he was picked up by Punjab Kings and the leggie played two seasons for the franchise in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Ravi was born in Jodhpur to Mangilal Bishnoi and Sohni Devi. His father Mangilal is a school headmaster and mother is a hosuewife. His love for cricket came from his mother Sohni Devi who is a big cricket fan.

His brush with the sport was playing with the tennis ball at a local ground in Jodhpur where he was spotted by his coaches - Shah Rukh Khan Pathan and Pradyot Singh - who later became his mentors.

A young Ravi helped the two set up their cricket academy, that is from laying out the pitch to building the other facilities. Struggled followed him as he found it difficult to excel to the next level. But in 2019, he became a part of Rajasthan's side for Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He did well and received call up for the senior side as well the same year. Thanks to the good show in these tournaments, he was included in the Indian side for the U19 World Cup in 2020.

The same year Bishnoi got a big IPL deal, grabbing Rs 2 crore at the auction.

This year he has been picked by Lucknow franchise for Rs 4 crore. With the India call-up, one more dream is fulfilled for this talented young bowler and hopefully he goes on achieve more success wearing the blue jersey.