Sachithra Senanayake, a former Sri Lankan cricketer celebrated for his contributions to the sport, has recently found himself embroiled in a match-fixing scandal that has cast a shadow over his once illustrious career. Known for his prowess as an off-spin bowler and his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2013 IPL, Senanayake's journey from cricket glory to controversy highlights the challenges faced by athletes in maintaining integrity within the game.

Former Sri Lankan bowler Sachithra Senanayake banned from traveling overseas by a local court due to match fixing charges. pic.twitter.com/5Lr6JH9lAw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2023

Sachithra Senanayake's cricket journey was punctuated with remarkable achievements. Representing Sri Lanka across all three formats, he proved his mettle as a valuable bowling all-rounder. He was an integral part of the 2014 ICC World Twenty20-winning team and held the distinction of being the 150th ODI cap for Sri Lanka. His spin prowess made him a go-to choice in limited-overs cricket, standing alongside renowned bowlers like Ajantha Mendis and Seekkuge Prasanna.

IPL 2013 Stint with CSK

In the dynamic world of T20 cricket, Senanayake made his mark as a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. While his batting contributions were limited, his off-spin bowling added depth to the CSK lineup. His figures of 9 wickets in 8 matches, including a best of 2/26, showcased his ability to make an impact on the field.

Teammates with MS Dhoni

During his stint with CSK, Senanayake had the unique privilege of sharing the dressing room with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The partnership between the two players added a layer of diversity to CSK's lineup, highlighting Senanayake's role as a team player and his experience of collaborating with some of the best in the business.

The Fall from Grace

However, Senanayake's cricketing journey took a dark turn when he was hit with a travel ban by the Colombo Magistrate's Court due to alleged involvement in match-fixing. The charges stem from his purported corrupt approach to two cricketers during the 2020 Lanka Premier League, an accusation that has marred his reputation and left fans disheartened.