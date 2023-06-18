Who Is Saurabh Netravalkar, India U-19 Bowler Now Representing USA In ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Saurabh Netravalkar. This is a name that could have featured in Indian senior side. Netravalkar plays for United States of America (USA) today and is quite good at what he does. Netravalkar is a left-arm pacer. He is 35 years old and has played 43 ODI matches as well as 20 T20I games. He is currently a part of USA's World Cup Qualifiers squad and took three crucial wickets in the all-important game vs West Indies on Friday at Harare. His victims were opener Brandon King, Roston Chase and Keemo Paul.

Netravalkar has played Under-19 cricket for India

Netravalkar was born in Mumbai on October 16,1991. He has played Under-19 cricket for India in the past. Netravalkar was the leading wicket-taker for India U-19 side in the tri-nation series in South Africa. Not to forget, Netravalkar has also played one first-class game in India. He picked up 30 wickets in six matches of Cooch Behar Trophy in 2008-09.

This is Saurabh Netravalkar, left arm seamer who plays for USA.



I was fortunate enough to play against him in college cricket days when he played for SPIT, Mumbai.



He has already played for India u-19 by then. He later went for his Masters in US and then decided to stay there_

Netravalkar's friend reveals his story

A former cricketer named Vibhor brought attention of the world on Netravalkar on the day USA took on West Indies in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Vibhor took to Twitter to reveal that he played with Netravalkar in age-group cricket.

"I was fortunate enough to play against him in college cricket days when he played for SPIT, Mumbai," he said.

Vibhor informed that after Netravalkar played Under-19 cricket for India, he went to complete his Masters degree in United States and did not return. He decided to stay there and pursue his cricket in the country. He went on to play for USA.

"He bowls at a decent pace and swings the ball well. Line and lengths are good too. Today, I wish he played for India. We haven’t had any left arm pacer for the national team for a long time after Zaheer Khan and Nehra," wrote Vibhor.