LIVE Updates | WI vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Shai Hope Vs Monank Patel
On Sunday, June 18, the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will be the venue for an exciting Group A match between the West Indies and the United States in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Shai Hope will lead the West Indies team as they aim to enhance their performance in the 50-over format and secure a spot in the prestigious tournament. Although many of their star players did not participate in the series against the UAE, they have all returned now.
In the middle-order, Nicholas Pooran is expected to play a crucial role for the West Indies team. He showcased his match-winning abilities while representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph, who all had commendable performances for their respective franchises in the lucrative IPL, will also participate in the tournament. The United States team possesses a strong squad, featuring a combination of young talent and experienced players. Key players for the US team include Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel, and Saurabh Netravalkar.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hooper ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifier in Harare
"The position hasn't changed. The point is can we go lower than this? Yes, we can go lower than this and if we don't qualify, we go a step lower. Never thought that I'd live to see the day where West Indies are trying to qualify for major tournaments. I sat in Australia, and we struggled to get through it in the T20s and here we are in Zimbabwe."
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Pitch Report
Anticipated conditions at the Harare venue suggest that the pitch will be relatively slow. It is unlikely that we will witness a high-scoring match on this occasion.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Shayan Jahangir, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq