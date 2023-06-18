LIVE Updates | WI vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Shai Hope Vs Monank Patel

On Sunday, June 18, the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will be the venue for an exciting Group A match between the West Indies and the United States in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Shai Hope will lead the West Indies team as they aim to enhance their performance in the 50-over format and secure a spot in the prestigious tournament. Although many of their star players did not participate in the series against the UAE, they have all returned now.

In the middle-order, Nicholas Pooran is expected to play a crucial role for the West Indies team. He showcased his match-winning abilities while representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph, who all had commendable performances for their respective franchises in the lucrative IPL, will also participate in the tournament. The United States team possesses a strong squad, featuring a combination of young talent and experienced players. Key players for the US team include Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel, and Saurabh Netravalkar.