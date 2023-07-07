Who Is Tamim Iqbal’s Wife? Meet Ayesha Siddiqui, Bangladesh ODI Captain’s Life Partner

Tamim Iqbal will play World Cup 2023. The Bangladesh captain is going to lead the Tigers at the 10-team mega event to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. Iqbal took a U-turn on his decision to retire from all forms of the game on Friday. A day before, he called up the national media for a press conference and dropped a bomb, informing them that he has played his last match for the country and is bringing curtains on his career. However, on Friday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina called him and his family at her residence in Dhaka and requested him to play again.

Iqbal could not say ‘no’ to the PM and posted on Instagram that will be back in national colours for Bangladesh. In the Instagram post that went viral, Iqbal posed with the Bangladesh PM and his wife. The fans got curious to the lady right beside him in that photo, who happens to be Ayesha Siddiqui, his wife. Although pictures of Ayesha are available in abundance on his Instagram account, this picture has got special attention.

Who is Ayesha Siddiqui, Tamim Iqbal’s wife?

Tamim married Ayesha in 2013 and the couple have been blessed with two kids now. They did date for a long time because deciding to say ‘yes’ to each other. A website reported that Tamim had send friendship request to Ayesha when they were very little. Ayesha was reportedly just 15 back then and the frienship began with the acceptance of the request. However, the first time Tamim sent the request, Ayesha had rejected the request. But Tamim won her heart eventually.

Initially, Tamim’s wife was not a big fan of cricket. Being from Bangladesh, which is also a football-made country, she was more interested in soccer. However, after coming close to Tamim, she became her husband’s biggest and cricket became her first love, as far as watching sports was concerned.

After their wedding, Tamim and Ayesha welcomed their first child in February 2016, a son named Mohammad Arham Iqbal. In November 2019. Tamim Iqbal and wife Ayesha welcomed their second child - a daughter named Alishaba Iqbal Khan.

Tamim is arguably Bangladesh's greatest batter till date, who has scored more than 15,000 international tons. Indian fans especially remember him for his gritty fifty against Rahul Dravid and Co in the ODI World Cup 2007 in West Indies. Bangladesh had scripted a famous win over India in the group stage.