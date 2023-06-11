Who Is The Best Sledger In Indian Cricket Team? Ravindra Jadeja Answers

Ravindra Jadeja, the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder, has identified a 34-year-old cricket star as the Indian Cricket Team's finest sledger. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia at the Oval in London, Jadeja, who is expected to play a crucial role with the bat on the final day, named former Indian captain and batting sensation Virat Kohli as the team's best sledger. During a rapid-fire round on Star Sports, Jadeja, who has been acquainted with Kohli since their U-19 days, mentioned that Kohli responds effectively to any sledges from the opposition.

Kohli, who made his debut for India in 2008 and has since become an indispensable part of the team, has frequently provided fitting retorts to opponents. "Virat acha karta hai. Vo acha, proper deta hai wapis," Jadeja affirmed when asked about the best sledger in Team India. Jadeja was also tasked with selecting the funniest cricketer between Virat and Rohit Sharma, and he opted for the current Indian captain, stating, "Virat sabki mimic kar leta hai. Koi player team mein aisa nahi bacha hoga jiski mimic usko nahi aati ho. Rohit bhi funny hai. Kabhi kabhi bahut he funny karta hai to matlab Rohit (is more funnier)."

Regarding the ongoing WTC 2023 final between India and Australia, as the fifth day approaches, the Indian team needs to score an additional 280 runs to win the Test match and secure the World Test Championship. In response to Australia's target of 444 runs for India to chase down in the fourth innings, India concluded Day 4 with a score of 164 for 3. Virat and Ajinkya Rahane are currently at the crease and will resume their innings on Sunday with individual scores of 44 and 20, respectively.