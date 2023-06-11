Watch: Fan's Love Takes Center Stage At WTC Final As He Scores A Proposal Victory, Video Goes Viral

The fourth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final was an eventful spectacle at the Oval in London, featuring action both on and off the field. While India and Australia fiercely battled with bat and ball, keeping the contest alive, Rohit Sharma and his team still required 280 runs for victory on the final day. Amidst the on-field drama, a heartwarming moment unfolded in the stands as a spectator proposed to his girlfriend. The camera captured the Indian couple, with the man going down on one knee and the girlfriend accepting the proposal.

Proposal during WTC final

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers as the couple shared a kiss, and even the commentators couldn't contain their reactions. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri exclaimed, "It's all happening at the Oval." Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting couldn't resist making a witty remark about the couple, jokingly saying, "Some people do anything to get on television." On the other hand, Kumar Sangakkara expressed his joy that the girl had said yes, remarking, "It also helps when the answer is yes."

The video of the proposal quickly went viral on the internet, not only because of the romantic moment but also due to Ricky Ponting's amusing comment. Meanwhile, in the match, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had made a strong start before Shubman's innings was cut short by a fantastic yet controversial catch by Cameron Green. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara then built a 51-run partnership, only to lose their wickets within the span of one over. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, however, guided the Indian team through the remainder of the day without any further setbacks, forming an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs. For India to defeat the Australian side, it is crucial for both Kohli and Rahane to stay at the crease, at least until the new ball becomes available.