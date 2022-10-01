Ahead of the second T20I against India on Sunday, South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell had no scruples in accepting that India's Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20 batters going around in the world at the moment. South Africa will lock horns with India in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. In the first T20I, the stylish India batter smashed an unbeaten 50* off just 33 balls, a knock consisting of five fours and three sixes. On a pitch where even a strike rate of 100 was difficult, Suryakumar hit the ball at a rate of 151.52. With his blistering knock against Proteas Suryakumar also become India's leading run-scorer in the shortest format in a calendar year.

"I think personally, from what I've watched over the last couple of months, I think he is probably one of the best T20 betters at the moment," Parnell said in a pre-match press conference. The Proteas' all-rounder seemed really impressed with India's right-handed batter's ability to score all around the ground.

"He scores 360, which is very difficult for bowlers to try and defend. I think it's just about being strong and trying to take each ball as it sort of comes. You know, he's allowed to play good shots. I think the other night, he played some really, really beautiful shots, but it was a lucky day. And maybe, you know, a different night that goes to hand. But having said that, I think you know, he's certainly been a guy that I've really enjoyed watching over the last couple of months. He's certainly playing really good cricket," he added.

When questioned about South Africa batters' poor batting performances in the opening T20I, especially in the powerplay where they were five wickets down in the first three overs of their innings scoring just mere 9 runs, Parnell said it was a tough wicket and India used the conditions well. Parnell, however, vowed that the Proteas' will make a strong comeback in the remaining two games of the series. "I mean, the first T20 didn't go according to plan. But obviously, you know, a new venue sometimes lets you not think about things that went wrong in the first game. Our betters are world-class. So it's not something for us to panic about," he added.