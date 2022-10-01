LIVE IND-L Vs SL-L Road Safety World Series, T20I 2022 Cricket FINAL Match Scorecard, Commentary and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar vs Tillakaratne Dilshan
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Match LIVE Updates: All you need to know about IND-L vs SL-L final in Road Saftey World Series
Trending Photos
The Road Safety World Series 2022 has found its finalists in India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The highly-anticipated final between the two teams will be played here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on October 1. India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. While Sri Lanka Legends put up a disciplined effort to subdue West Indies Legends in the second semi-final and booked the final berth. It will be a repeat of the previous edition when these two teams locked horns with each other in the titular clash, and the hosts came out victorious in the end.
It's that time again! The mega finals of the Road Safety World Series are here as the defending Champions @India__Legends take on the runnerups Sri Lanka Legends! Tune into the live action, 8PM sharp!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/P4nE5ntnbi — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022
Defending champions India Legends - who defeated Australia Legends in a high-scoring run chase in the first semi-final - have had different heroes in every game. Players have been rising to the occasion whenever needed and took the team home in some style so far in this season. They will be looking for another clinical show against an upbeat Sri Lankan side which is yet to taste a defeat in this season.
Full Squads
Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha
IND-L vs SL-L final live score and updates
Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne
India Legends Predicted XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma
IND-L vs SL-L final live score and updates
Sachin Tendulkar gets READY for big match, posts a special video - WATCH video HERE.
IND-L vs SL-L final live score and updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final of the tournament. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, Toss coming up shortly!
Its a repeat of the first season as the @India__Legends take on @LegendsSri! Shoutout to all the fans to come and support their favorite Legends for the mega finals! Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow ___#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #rsws #cricket #yehjunghailegendary #IndLvsSLL pic.twitter.com/cWhnNjs83f
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog of the Road Safety World Series T20I 2022 final between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates.
Photo Gallery
More Stories