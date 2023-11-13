Who Will Be Umpires For India Vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals?

As the cricket fever reaches its zenith in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the anticipation for the semifinals is palpable. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the distinguished panel of match officials who will officiate the thrilling encounters between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15 and Australia versus South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

Umpires for India vs New Zealand Semi-Final:



On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth & Rod Tucker.



Umpires for India vs New Zealand Semifinal

In the high-stakes clash between table-toppers India and fourth-placed New Zealand, the on-field responsibilities will be entrusted to England's Richard Illingworth and Australia's Rod Tucker. These seasoned umpires will be supported by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, and match referee Andy Pycroft. Notably, Rod Tucker will mark his 100th ODI during this crucial encounter, a testament to his illustrious career.

A Glimpse into Illingworth and Tucker's Past

Richard Illingworth, who also officiated in the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, is no stranger to the intensity of such clashes. On that occasion, New Zealand emerged victorious by 18 runs in a weather-affected match at Old Trafford. Rod Tucker, who stood as the third umpire in that same match, is set to join Illingworth for his landmark 100th ODI. These umpires bring a wealth of experience to the semifinal, ensuring a fair and unbiased officiating.

India vs New Zealand Semifinal Match Officials:

On Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpires for Australia vs South Africa Semifinal

The clash between Australia and South Africa will see Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon take charge as the on-field umpires. Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire, with Michael Gough and Javagal Srinath serving as the fourth umpire and match referee, respectively. Notably, Richard Kettleborough achieved a milestone, overseeing his 100th ODI during this World Cup, and will continue this streak into the semifinal.

Australia vs South Africa Semifinal Match Officials:

On Field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough & Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath