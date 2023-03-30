Who Will Win IPL 2023? Jacques Kallis Backs THIS Team - Check

Jacques Kallis, the legendary South African all-rounder, has made an early prediction about the winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The tournament will start from Friday, with the defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions. Kallis predicts that the IPL 2023 trophy will be taken home by Delhi Capitals, with Mumbai Indians being the other contender. Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL trophy before. Their best finish was in IPL 2020, where they ended up as the runners-up after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won five IPL titles, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In the previous season, Delhi Capitals finished in fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished with only four wins in 14 matches and a total of eight points.

Jacques Kallis has also played in the IPL. He had a two-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010 and later, a three-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2014. He was also part of the KKR squad that won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. In 98 matches, he scored 2,427 runs at an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 109.23. He scored 17 fifties, and his best score is 89. He has also taken 65 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/13 and an economy rate of 7.90 and an average of 35.28.

The IPL 2023 will be played across 12 venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament being played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad. The tournament will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India, with each team playing a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

The matches will be played on two match timings, with the day matches starting at 3:30 pm IST and the night matches beginning at 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A, while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.