Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Playing India Vs Australia 3rd ODI? Rohit Sharma Gives Update

Team India made many changes for the third ODI as Shubman Gill, R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were rested and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah made comebacks into the playing 11. One of the noted omissions was Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper and batter was not rested. Ishan was out of the game due to sickness.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Pat Cummins decided to bat first in the day-night game, looking at the batting-friendly wicket. India captain Rohit then infomed, at the toss, that Ishan was missing from the team as he is down with a viral.

Ishan is a part of the India's World Cup plans. But there should not be too much worry about his absence. Ishan has good number of days before the World Cup to get better. In absence of full squad at the ground, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai were named as support players for the to run with drinks and field throughout the match.

Suryakumar Yadav retained his place in the XI while Rahul continued to wear the wicketkeeping gloves. This is India's last ODI before the World Cup starts on October 5. India will play Australia on October 8 at Chennai as the World Cup starts on October 5 with the first match between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand.

India will enter the World Cup as favourites. They are hosting the tournament. In the last three editions, the teams who have hosted the ODI World Cup have gone on to win the trophy. India in 2011, Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 have won the last three World Cups while playing at home.

Not to forget, India are also World No 1. They will enter the tournament as leaders in the rankings. It is also true that since 1999, the teams who have won the World Cup were in top two in rankings at the start of the tournament. This was noted by International Cricket Council (ICC) too. This is also very heartening for Pakistan, who are World No 2 in the world. Pakistan were No 1 even after they were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2023. But as soon as India beat Australia in the 1st ODI, they dethroned Pakistan from the top.