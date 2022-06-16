WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs BAN 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 7.30 PM IST June 16 to 20
Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach is a late addition to the West Indies squad for the first cricket Test against Bangladesh after overcoming a hamstring injury. Cricket West Indies on Wednesday said Roach had made a full recovery from the injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English county championship. The 33-year-old Roach was added as a 13th player in the squad for the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday. He is the West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in Test matches with 242 wickets in 71 matches.
He is also the leading wicket-taker at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with 43 wickets. His career best figures of 6/48 came against Bangladesh in 2009, while his best figures at the venue are 5-8, against Bangladesh in 2018. “It’s brilliant that he’s fit for the test match,” West Indies coach Phil Simmons said.
“He’s always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he’s ready to go. With 250 wickets around the corner, we’re happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well.”
The teams will play a second Test beginning June 25 at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.
Match Details
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Date & Time: June 16 to 20 at 7.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode
WI vs BAN Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Liton Das
Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Jermain Blackwood
All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Kraigg Brathwaite
Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Jayden Seales
Captain: Liton Das
Vice-Captain: Shakib al Hasan
WI vs BAN Probable Playing XI
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Devon Thomas, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Nurul Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
