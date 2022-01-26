WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs ENG 3rd T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 1:30 AM IST January 27

West Indies and England will face off in the 3rd T20I, with series level 1-1 it'll be an interesting match between the two sides on Wednesday (January 26). West Indies almost won the previous game but lost the it in the end by a small margin of one run. Explosive batting from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein kept the Windies in the match but lack of runs from their top-order became the reason for their loss. The Windies will look to move on from the defeat and win this match.

On the other hand, England's batters have improved from the first T20I and the team would be delighted to have won the previous game by 1 run. England kept their nerve until the end in the previous as they overcame the massive hitting of Windies lower-order batters.

Match Details

West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Date & Time: January 27th at 1:30 AM IST and January 26th at 4:00 PM local time

Live Streaming: Fancode

WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton

Batter: Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy (c), Brandon King (vc)

All-rounder: Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd

Bowler: Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein

Probable Playing XIs for WI vs ENG:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley