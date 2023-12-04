West Indies beat England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Anitgua. The chief architect of the win was Windies captain Shai Hope, who struck an unbeaten 109 to help the home team chase down the target of 326 runs with seven balls and four wickets in hand. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, England scored 326 in 50 overs. Windies chased it down in 48.5 overs with Hope going back not out for 109 off 83 balls.

Hope credited an MS Dhoni advice for the change in his game. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Hope said that he had a chat with Dhoni recently who gave him a great advice. "It [the century] was in a winning cause and thats all I play for. Happy that we won. I had a chat with MS Dhoni some time back and he told me that you always have a lot more time at the crease than you think and that stuck with me," said Hope.

The Shai Hope power game on display once again __



More from #WIvENG _ https://t.co/yaHtQ3aXar pic.twitter.com/s1eufxalms — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2023

Dhoni is India's best white-ball captain ever, who boasts of 3 ICC trophies. He still plays in Indian Premier League and will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, aiming for the record-setting sixth title.

Apart from being a fierce competitor on the field, Dhoni is also a mentor to many around the world. Dhoni is often seen speaking to the players from other teams during IPL at the end of the games. He does not mind sharing his thoughts on the matches with the juniors and also passes on some great advices.

Hope must have got the chance to speak to Dhoni and he surely made most of that conversation. Like Dhoni used to do in his days, Hope took the game deep and finished it off himself.

It was not a long back that Hope was down in confidence after West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in history. This unwanted history was scripted under his captaincy. However, Windies management stuck with Hope as captain and a few words of widsom by Dhoni came to a big help for the skipper to kickstart the new era of West Indies cricket on a bright note.

Hope will look to continue doing the good work. West Indies play England in the 2nd ODI on December 6 with an aim to seal the series.