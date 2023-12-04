After Horrible World Cup Campaign, England Stunned By West Indies In 1st ODI As Shai Hope Slams Ton; WATCH

England's ODI team continues to have a terrible time in the field. After facing the first-round exit and finishing amongst the bottom-placed teams of Cricket World Cup 2023, England lost the first ODI to West Indies in Anitgua. The same West Indies which failed to qualify even for the World Cup. England, the 2019 World Champions, have suddenly forgotten the ways to win the ODI matches.

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bat first and put on 325 for 10 in 50 overs, powered by 71 by Harry Brook. Buttler continued his poor form, getting out for just 3 after facing 13 deliveries. Zak Crawley scored 48, and Phil Salt hit 45 but apart from these performances, there were many to talk about.

Gudakesh Motie was the standout bowler as left-arm orthodox spinner picked one for 49 from his quota of ten overs. Oshane Thomas finished with a spell of 2 for 57.

Our Mastercard Priceless Moment is none other than the skipper's final blow to defeat England!__ #WIvENG #MastercardPricelessMoment pic.twitter.com/Mqjwj6Znqj — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2023

West Indies got off to a great start in the chase as openers Alick Athanaze (66) and Brandon King (35) put on 104 for the first wicket. In the 18th over, Rehan Ahmed sent back Athanze and King fell too in the next over by Liam Livingstone. Keacy Carty did not last long and departed after making 16. Shai Hope stood firm at one end as he stroked an unbeaten 109 off just 83 balls to guide the West Indies home. Hope was immensely helped by Shimron Hetmyer's 30-ball 32. Romaria Shephard played a brilliant knock of 49 runs off 28 balls to empower the chase.

After Hope finished his hundred, the whole of West Indies dressing room as well as Sir Vivian Richards Stadium stood up to give a standing ovation to the captain. This was Hope's 16th ODI ton. With this hundred, Hope has become the joint-third fastest batter in ODI history to achieve 5000 runs. He joins Richards and Kohli in achieving it in 114 innings only behind Babar (97) and Amla (101).

Meanwhile, England's woes continue in the 50-overs format. Buttler credited Hope and West Indies for playing better cricket and said that they will look to bounce back strongly in the next match. The second ODI of the three-match series is on December 6, to be played at the same ground in Antigua.