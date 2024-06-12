Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757169
NewsCricket
WI VS NZ

WI Vs NZ 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s West Indies vs New Zealand, Trinidad, 6 AM IST, June 13

WI Vs NZ 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs New Zealand T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI Vs NZ, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WI Vs NZ 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s West Indies vs New Zealand, Trinidad, 6 AM IST, June 13

T20 World Cup 2024: 'Rusty' is the word we can use for New Zealand's performance in this T20 World Cup. Since 2015, Black Caps have been the most successful side making it to the semis in all six editions of this shorter format. However, it looks a different story this time after they got thrashed by Afghanistan by 84 runs and now they find themselves fighting to stay alive in the tournament against the hosts West Indies in their upcoming fixture.

For West Indies, it is pretty simple, beat New Zealand and qualify for the Super 8. Captain Rovman Powell and his men would be hoping for a convincing result after taking 19 overs to chase their target against Papua New Guinea in their opening encounter.

(Pakistan Captains To Beat India In ICC Events - In Pics)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

WICKETKEEPERS: Nicholas Pooran (C), Devon Conway

BATTERS: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Rovman Powell, Brandon King

ALL-ROUNDERS: Andre Russell. Mitchell Santner

BOWLERS: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein

T20 World Cup 2024: NZ vc WI Probable 11s

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs WI Squads

WEST INDIES: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition