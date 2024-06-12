WI Vs NZ 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s West Indies vs New Zealand, Trinidad, 6 AM IST, June 13

T20 World Cup 2024: 'Rusty' is the word we can use for New Zealand's performance in this T20 World Cup. Since 2015, Black Caps have been the most successful side making it to the semis in all six editions of this shorter format. However, it looks a different story this time after they got thrashed by Afghanistan by 84 runs and now they find themselves fighting to stay alive in the tournament against the hosts West Indies in their upcoming fixture.

For West Indies, it is pretty simple, beat New Zealand and qualify for the Super 8. Captain Rovman Powell and his men would be hoping for a convincing result after taking 19 overs to chase their target against Papua New Guinea in their opening encounter.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

WICKETKEEPERS: Nicholas Pooran (C), Devon Conway

BATTERS: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Rovman Powell, Brandon King

ALL-ROUNDERS: Andre Russell. Mitchell Santner

BOWLERS: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein

T20 World Cup 2024: NZ vc WI Probable 11s

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs WI Squads

WEST INDIES: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.