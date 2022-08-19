NewsCricket
WEST INDIES VS NEW ZEALAND 2022

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI match at Barbados, 11:30 PM IST, August 19

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs NZ, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI match at Barbados, 11:30 PM IST, August 19

West Indies (WI) will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday (August 19). The Windies managed a crucial victory in the first ODI between the two sides to take a 1-0 advantage in the series and will look to seal the deal in the second clash. New Zealand were disappointing with their bat as the Caribbean bowling attacking restricted them to a mere total 190 runs after the Kiwis batted first.

Good news for the Kiwis is that skipper Kane Williamson returned to ODI cricket after a gap of 2 years and scored 34 runs. West Indies bowlers Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph were on top of their game as they clinched 3 wickets each with all-rounder Jason Holder also taking two.

Match Details

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: August 19 at 11:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (vc), Devon Conway, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted 11

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Live Tv

West Indies vs New Zealand 2022WI vs NZWI vs NZ 2nd ODIWI vs NZ Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsKane WilliamsonShai HopeNicholas PooranWest Indies cricket teamWI Dream11NZ Dream11WI Predicted 11NZ Predicted

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?