West Indies (WI) will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday (August 19). The Windies managed a crucial victory in the first ODI between the two sides to take a 1-0 advantage in the series and will look to seal the deal in the second clash. New Zealand were disappointing with their bat as the Caribbean bowling attacking restricted them to a mere total 190 runs after the Kiwis batted first.

Good news for the Kiwis is that skipper Kane Williamson returned to ODI cricket after a gap of 2 years and scored 34 runs. West Indies bowlers Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph were on top of their game as they clinched 3 wickets each with all-rounder Jason Holder also taking two.

Match Details

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: August 19 at 11:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (vc), Devon Conway, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted 11

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee