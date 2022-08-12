West Indies will take New Zealand on in the 2nd of the 3 T20s with an aim to win the match and save another series defeat within 10 days. Not long ago, Windies lose to Rohit Sharma-led India in a five-match series at home and they would be looking to bounce back against Kane Williamson and Co in the three-match series after 13-run loss in the forst T2 at Jamaica. One of the biggest concerns for the Windies camp is their dismal batting performance. They have been hit by a series of low scores by their best 3 batters in form Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. With T20 World Cup not far away, it is important for Windies to gain some sort of momentum to make their case stronger for the big ticket event of ICC.

On the other hand, Kiwis are bolstered by come back of Williamson, who was out of action for quite some time due to his elbow injury. His form will be key for Black Caps at T20 World Cup and he played well in 1st T20 strike a 47 off 33 balls that included four glorious fours and 2 sixes as well.

NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Match Details

Match date and timing: August 13, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Dream11 team for WI vs NZ 2nd T20I:

Kyle Mayers, Devon Conway (c), Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jimmy Neesham (vc), Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies likely playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

New Zealand likely playing XI

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.