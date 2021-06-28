हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Indies vs South Africa 2021

WI vs SA: George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi spin Proteas to series-levelling T20 win

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recorded figures of 1/16 in his four overs and the tall orthodox George Linde posted 2/19 as they frustrated the home side in the middle of the innings and took the momentum out of their chase.

WI vs SA: George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi spin Proteas to series-levelling T20 win
South Africa's George Linder celebrates after picking up a wicket against West Indies in the 2nd T20. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde stifled West Indies’ chase as the visitors claimed a 16-run victory in the second T20 international on Sunday (June 27) to level the five-match series at 1-1. After being sent into bat in St George’s, Grenada, South Africa posted a below-par 166 for seven in their 20 overs. However, the home side’s fast start was halted by the spin duo and they were restricted to 150 for nine.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi recorded figures of 1/16 in his four overs and the tall orthodox Linde posted 2/19 as they frustrated the home side in the middle of the innings and took the momentum out of their chase. West Indies had cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the first match with 30 balls to spare on Saturday, but the tourists were vastly improved with their skills with the ball, as well as in the field.

South Africa also made a fast start to their innings as opener Reeza Hendricks (42 from 30 balls) and captain Temba Bavuma (46 from 33 balls) took the attack to the bowlers, but once they were out the innings stuttered. They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 as the West Indies bowlers slowed the scoring rate with a mix of slower balls and yorkers.

Seamer Obed McCoy (3-25) and off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair (2-23) were the pick of the home attack. The third match in the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (June 29).

