WI vs USA WC Qualifier Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies Vs United States ICC World Cup Qualifiers Online And On TV?

On Sunday, June 18, the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will witness a thrilling encounter between West Indies (WI) and the United States (USA) in Match No. 2. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare has been chosen as the venue for this eagerly anticipated clash. Having failed to secure direct qualification for the World Cup in India, the West Indies, a team that has previously lifted the coveted trophy twice, will be determined to begin the tournament on a winning note. Meanwhile, the United States also boasts a formidable team capable of delivering strong performances.

The battle lines have been drawn - #CWC23 Qualifier is almost upon us _ pic.twitter.com/EIGLplgzGG — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2023

The Harare pitch offers an ideal starting point for the batting team during the first innings. In the initial overs, fast bowlers can take advantage of the bounce provided by the pitch, making it favourable for them. The weather forecast for Harare predicts a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 27°C. The wind speed will be around 10 km/h, and the humidity level is expected to be 30%. There is no chance of rain disrupting the match proceedings.

WI vs USA World Cup Qualifiers 2023 live-streaming details

When is the ICC World Cup Qualifier WI vs USA starting?

Sunday, Jun 18.

Where is the ICC World Cup Qualifier WI vs USA being held?

All the matches of the ICC World Cup Qualifier will be held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Where will ICC World Cup Qualifier WI vs USA match be telecast?

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

Where can the ICC World Cup qualifier WI vs USA be live-streamed?

The live streaming of the World Cup Qualifier 2023 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.