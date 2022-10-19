WI vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 8 in Hobart, 130 PM IST, October 19
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs ZIM, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
West Indies will look to get ICC World T20 campaign up and running after being humbled by Scotland in their Group B opener, but openers Zimbabwe, and in particular all-rounder Sikandar Raza, will be no pushovers in their second match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). Nicholas Pooran’s side hit a huge roadblock when they succumbed to a shock defeat against Scotland in their opening group stage game. And while it would be foolish to write off the two-time Men’s T20 World Cup Champions at this stage, there were alarming signs ahead of crunch games to come.
Coach Phil Simmons, peeved by the team’s display, termed West Indies’ approach as ‘unprofessional’, but will that provide the motivation for a turnaround in fortunes for Pooran and his side? They face another potential banana skin fixture against Zimbabwe, with the Africans fresh from their win over Ireland on Monday and eyeing the opportunity to potentially knock West Indies out of the tournament.
Match Details
West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Date & Time: October 19 at 130 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Brandon King, Craig Ervine, M Shumba
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Bowlers: T Chatara, Blessing, Muzarabani, R Ngarava
Captain: Sikandar Raza
Vice-captain: Jason Holder
West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Predicted 11
West Indies: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(C), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, TL Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava
Live Tv
More Stories