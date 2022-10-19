WI vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 8 in Hobart, 130 PM IST, October 19

West Indies will look to get ICC World T20 campaign up and running after being humbled by Scotland in their Group B opener, but openers Zimbabwe, and in particular all-rounder Sikandar Raza, will be no pushovers in their second match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). Nicholas Pooran’s side hit a huge roadblock when they succumbed to a shock defeat against Scotland in their opening group stage game. And while it would be foolish to write off the two-time Men’s T20 World Cup Champions at this stage, there were alarming signs ahead of crunch games to come.

Coach Phil Simmons, peeved by the team’s display, termed West Indies’ approach as ‘unprofessional’, but will that provide the motivation for a turnaround in fortunes for Pooran and his side? They face another potential banana skin fixture against Zimbabwe, with the Africans fresh from their win over Ireland on Monday and eyeing the opportunity to potentially knock West Indies out of the tournament.

Match Details

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 19 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Brandon King, Craig Ervine, M Shumba

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Bowlers: T Chatara, Blessing, Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 8 Predicted 11

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(C), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, TL Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava