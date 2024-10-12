Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806060https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/will-alyssa-healy-play-against-india-australia-s-head-coach-has-an-answer-2806060.html
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 NEWS

Will Alyssa Healy Play Against India? Australia’s Head Coach Has An Answer

The star pacer replaced Grace Harris in the playing XI and was out without bowling a single ball.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Alyssa Healy Play Against India? Australia’s Head Coach Has An Answer

According to Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke, the team will take a final call in the next 24 hours regarding Alyssa Healy’s participation in the Women’s T20 World Cup clash against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Earlier, Australia bolstered their position after securing a nine-wicket win over Muneeba Ali’s Pakistan.

Australia’s massive concerns are fast bowler Vlaeminck and captain Healy's injuries. Vlaeminck landed on his knee and injured her right shoulder. The star pacer replaced Grace Harris in the playing XI and was out without bowling a single ball.

On the other hand, Healy suffered an injury on her foot. She collected 37 off 23 balls with the help of five fours as Australia managed to chase down the total with nine overs left in their innings. 

“So, obviously, we lost Taylor pretty early in the game, which was pretty devastating. And I think as someone said earlier, the players were probably pretty shaken out there, and she's got a dislocated shoulder that's now back in place. And that's just a matter of assessing that in the next 24 hours and sort of seeing where that finishes up,” Nitschke said.

“And obviously Alyssa coming off at the end with a foot injury as well. And again, it's pretty early days. So, it's just over the next 24 hours that will be assessed. But yeah, I think it's pretty devastating, particularly for Taylor, who's had a tough road back and playing in her first World Cup for a little while, so in first game for the tournament. So, the girls are pretty supportive in getting around both her and Alyssa at the moment,” Nitschke added.

Australia: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK