Kolkata Knight Riders had a below-par IPL season in 2022 where they failed to make it into the top four after claiming the runners-up spot in the 2021 edition. KKR retained most of their core players but things did not go as planned. After getting off to a great start in the season KKR failed in successive matches and eventually finished sixth on the points table. The team mangement was criticised for various reasons. The biggest criticism came from former KKR player and current West Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary. The Bengal cricketer feels that KKR need to pick local players in their team and is even ready to speak to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this.

Manoj Tiwary in the knockouts of Ranji trophy 2022:-



73(173) & 136(185) - In Quater final.

102(211) - In Semifinal. pic.twitter.com/Q7CmUrOODh — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 16, 2022

In a recent interaction with the Sports Tak Manoj said, "Certainly I would like to see a change. I always say that there should be a lot of players (from Bengal in KKR). So my only question is that if Bengal players can play for those other teams regularly in the playing eleven, why can’t they play here. So that question mark is always there on the management. They never talk openly also. They stay silent, and this question mark always remains on them."

Tiwary criticised the KKR team mangement for not giving enough opportunities to local players. Kolkata had not even a single player in the squad who had played for West Bengal at the domestic level. There are very few players from Bengal who has played for the Kolkata-based franchise. Sourav Ganguly, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Mohammad Shami, Wriddhiman Saha and Tiwary himself are on the list.

"Local players inspire kids in the stadium. Fans would want to support their local players. They will always support their team but when they see that there is a local player in the squad, they will take that emotion with them. I will ask our honourable chief minister Mamata Banerjee to speak with Shahrukh Khan. He is West Bengal’s brand ambassador. We’ll see what happens after that,” Manoj Tiwary added.