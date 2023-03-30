Will Create Special Ramp For Rishabh Pant: Delhi Stadium To Make Special Arrangement For Delhi Capitals' Captain In IPL 2023

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is prepared to host Rishabh Pant, the star batter and former skipper of the Delhi Capitals, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his team's home matches during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year. The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 and will play their first home game against the Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The DDCA director, Shyam Sharma, stated that they are ready to host Pant at the ground if he feels comfortable and if the Delhi Capitals allow it. Sharma also mentioned that they will take care of everything for him, including transportation to and from the stadium, and they will create a special ramp for his access to the dugout.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his desire to have Pant at the dugout for all home games. However, David Warner will captain the team for the upcoming season, and all-rounder Axar Patel will be the team's vice-captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Delhi Capitals are likely to sign Bengal's Abishek Porel as a replacement for Pant ahead of the IPL 2023. Porel and three other uncapped wicketkeepers have been put through a series of match simulation drills over the past week during a week-long training camp in New Delhi, where they were observed by the Capitals coaching staff.

Porel impressed with his glove work during his first complete domestic cricket season with Bengal, but he struggled to put up large runs across formats. He scored 22 runs in his three games for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and managed 695 runs at an average of over 30 with six half-centuries across 26 innings with a best of 73 in first-class cricket. Porel could still be a backup option for wicketkeeping, as the team is eager to test Sarfaraz Khan at the position. Throughout the past three domestic seasons, Sarfaraz has been in excellent batting shape.

In the previous season, the Delhi Capitals finished at the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses, totaling 14 points, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. They will look to improve their performance in the upcoming IPL season with the new leadership and replacements.

Delhi Capitals squad strength: 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought in IPL 2023 auction: Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (Rs 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.