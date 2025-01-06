Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer for India in the recently concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, finishing the five-match series with 32 wickets. However, Bumrah didn't bowl on the decisive last day of the Australia tour due to back spasms.

After the Test tour of Australia, the Indian cricket team is set to play white ball series against England and then the much-awaited Champions Trophy. There is no clarity on Bumrah's fitness as of now.

According to a PTI report, Bumrah who bowled more than 150 overs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is likely to be rested for the majority of India’s home white-ball series against England, keeping an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.

The star pacer's injury has a direct link to his excessive workload in the Australia series and the BCCI medical team will try to ensure the new Test captain is ready for the Champions Trophy where his presence is mandatory to India’s fortunes.

Notably, India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

The report added that the grade of Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained. If his injury is in grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP).

In case of Grade 2 injury, the recovery can go up to six weeks while Grade 3, the most severe in nature, requires a minimum three months of rest and rehabilitation programmes.

It was expected that Bumrah will not play T20I bilateral series as this is not the World Cup year, but with the Champions Trophy around the corner, he would have certainly played two if not three ODIs against England as its the 50-over format.

But now, the grade of his injury will decide whether Bumrah plays the England series at all or at least the last match at his home ground in Ahmedabad on February 12 to check on his fitness.

India will face Jos Buttler-led England in five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22.