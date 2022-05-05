Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother with the chances of playoffs almost done and dusted. With just 4 games remaining for them this season and only 6 points in the bag, consider their campaign all but over.

One of the main reasons while CSK have done so poorly in IPL 2022 has been their ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's poor form.

Jadeja has scored only 116 runs in 10 games, while taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.

The all-rounder was relieved of his captaincy responsibilities with MS Dhoni taking over again, however, the decision hasn`t worked out yet. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming believes that Jadeja's poor form is not a concern and that the team will consider which position in the batting order best suits the star all-rounder.

In the match against RCB on Wednesday, Jadeja was dismissed after only scoring three as CSK went down by 13 runs, their seventh loss overall.

"I am not concerned, T20 game can be tough. When you are batting at No. 5 or No. 6, you don`t get a lot of time to get the tempo or rhythm right. We will look at it now and work out what the best order will be going forward, but no I am not concerned about his form," said Stephen Fleming in a post-match press conference.

Fleming did a brutal analysis of the CSK players, saying that the players have not performed in any department so far.

He said: "I think we have been off in all departments really. We are not far away, in a lot of games you can say we were really close to winning them. We had the games taken away or we were not good enough to get across the line. But that`s usually the story of the competition if you are just off. All three departments have been below par."