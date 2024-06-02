Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754259
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Will Rishabh Pant Bat At Number 3 For India In T20 World Cup 2024? Here's What Rohit Sharma Says

Rishabh Pant's impressive fifty at No. 3 during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, sparked discussions about his role in India's batting line-up.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Rishabh Pant Bat At Number 3 For India In T20 World Cup 2024? Here's What Rohit Sharma Says

During the build-up to India's T20 World Cup squad announcement in late April, there was much debate over the best top-order combination, particularly whether Virat Kohli should open alongside captain Rohit Sharma. However, Rishabh Pant's promotion to No. 3 has surprised many. After India's 60-run win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York on Saturday, discussions emerged about Pant's potential role in the top order following his explosive fifty.

On June 1, India tried a new opening combination against Bangladesh, with Sanju Samson and captain Rohit Sharma opening the batting. Unfortunately, Samson struggled and was out for 1 off 6 balls. Pant then came in at No. 3 and shone with a powerful performance, hitting four sixes and four boundaries in just 32 balls. He scored an impressive 53 runs before retiring hurt, helping India reach a total of 182 for five. This performance sparked conversations about his possible role in the World Cup.

After the match, Rohit Sharma addressed the speculation about India's batting line-up for the World Cup. He explained that Pant was sent to bat at No. 3 to give him a chance, and the team has not yet finalized their batting order. Rohit said, "We wanted to give him an opportunity. “We haven’t nailed the batting line-up yet; we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Wins ICC ODI Player Of The Year 2023 Award, Says 'God's Plan, Baby'

T20 World Cup 2024: India's All Round Performance In Warm-Up Match 

India's Performance in the Warm-Up Game India showcased an impressive performance in their only warm-up game before starting their T20 World Cup campaign, defeating Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led with aggressive batting, helping India post a total of 182 for five. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, restricting Bangladesh to just 122 for nine in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?