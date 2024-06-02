During the build-up to India's T20 World Cup squad announcement in late April, there was much debate over the best top-order combination, particularly whether Virat Kohli should open alongside captain Rohit Sharma. However, Rishabh Pant's promotion to No. 3 has surprised many. After India's 60-run win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York on Saturday, discussions emerged about Pant's potential role in the top order following his explosive fifty.

On June 1, India tried a new opening combination against Bangladesh, with Sanju Samson and captain Rohit Sharma opening the batting. Unfortunately, Samson struggled and was out for 1 off 6 balls. Pant then came in at No. 3 and shone with a powerful performance, hitting four sixes and four boundaries in just 32 balls. He scored an impressive 53 runs before retiring hurt, helping India reach a total of 182 for five. This performance sparked conversations about his possible role in the World Cup.

After the match, Rohit Sharma addressed the speculation about India's batting line-up for the World Cup. He explained that Pant was sent to bat at No. 3 to give him a chance, and the team has not yet finalized their batting order. Rohit said, "We wanted to give him an opportunity. “We haven’t nailed the batting line-up yet; we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle," he added.

T20 World Cup 2024: India's All Round Performance In Warm-Up Match

