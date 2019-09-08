Winning fourth Ashes Test will be difficult, not impossible: England coach Trevor Bayliss

England coach Trevor Bayliss says that winning the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes will be difficult. However, he backed all-rounder Ben Stokes to replicate a similar kind of performance as he showcased in the third Test to inspire the visitors to a narrow one-wicket win.

His remarks came after the close of play on day four of the fourth Test.

"It is a big challenge. It will take a couple of our guys, I think, to make good hundreds. They believe that they are good enough to bat for 98 overs, put in a good performance and save the game. We know it will be difficult, but as Ben Stokes showed last week, anything is possible," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Bayliss as saying.

Stokes had played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket during the third match of the series and he guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia.

The left-handed batsman went on to register an unbeaten knock of 135 runs.Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target.

He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.

In the ongoing Test, Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a double don, enabling the team to post 479 on the board.Aussies then bundled out England for 301 to gain a lead of 196 runs.

In the second innings, Australia was in a spot of bother at 44/4, but Smith played a vital 82-run knock to enable the side to declare at 186/6, setting England a target of 383 runs.

Pacer Pat Cummins got two breakthroughs in the first over sending Rory Burns and Joe Root back to the pavilion and England ended day four at 18/2.

Despite being tasked with an uphill battle, Bayliss said that the England dressing room is upbeat and they are looking forward to the challenge.

"When you lose a couple of wickets like that close to the close is a little disappointing, but we are upbeat about what we might be able to do tomorrow. Hopefully, we bat well, save the game and have a beer afterwards," Bayliss said.

"We already had a chat. Everyone is psyched to go out tomorrow and be the one or two guys who go out and score a hundred," he added.

England will resume the final day later today at 18/2. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1.