Women’s IPL is the next step in taking the game global, says New Zealand woman cricket captain Sophie Devine

Indian women cricket team has become a real threat for most nations around the world. The women’s side reached both the 50-over as well as the T20 format final in the last editions and players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are regulars in most T20 league around the globe in the last few years.

Now top New Zealand women cricketers like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr are hoping that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take serious note of this fact and organise a full-fledged women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on the lines of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) soon.

“Indian women cricket team will be touring New Zealand next year. They are going to be a real threat after making the 50-over and T20 format World Cup finals in the last two editions. Cricketers like Smriti (Mandhana), Mithali (Raj) and Jhulan (Goswami) are legends of the game and we have to be at our best,” New Zealand women cricket captain Sophie Devine said.

“I think that the success of WBBL in Australia has been enormous and raised the profile of that. The standard of cricket as well has certainly improved and I guess that the international players have been a part of it. Likewise, we needed a number of Indian players playing in the WBBL, which was fantastic. I would love to see a women’s IPL kick off. I think that’s certainly the next step in taking the game globally for the women’s side. So, fingers crossed for the next few years for it to be on the cards,” said Sophie, who recently won this year’s WBBL with Perth Scorchers.

The WBBL this year saw eight women cricketers from India taking part for the five teams, with T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur becoming the player of the tournament as a member of Melbourne Renegades. Many current women cricketers and past players have called upon the BCCI to establish a women’s IPL, especially after the Indian players did well in the WBBL.

“India have great power-hitters like Shafali (Verma) and Richa (Ghosh) now, who can clear the boundaries easily,” said Sophie, while Suzie Bates said, “Shafali has changed the view towards women’s cricket with her ability to clear the rope with ease. It is all trending in the right direction.”

Teammate Suzie spoke backed skipper Sophie’s views on time being ripe for women’s IPL in India. “I just agree with Sophie that franchise cricket has changed the women’s game drastically and can have more professional players all around the world whether playing for the country or in franchise cricket. The better the standards you get, the more time you put into your cricket. So, any franchise opportunity is key for supporting and growing the international game. In my opinion, India is the next big step after the success of WBBL and The Hundred competition in England,” Suzie said.

Amelia was also of the same opinion as her senior teammates. “I agree with Sophie and Suzie. The franchise cricket has been so important to create a changing room of people from all over the world and learn of people who play for other countries as well. Obviously, the next step is a women’s IPL. There were a few exhibition matches but we speak of the passion and love for the game India has and how successful the men`s IPL is. So, having a women’s IPL will be incredible,” Amelia said.