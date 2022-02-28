हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Mandhana

Women's ODI World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana cleared to continue campaign after blow to head

Opener Smriti Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during India's first warm-up game against South Africa which they won by 2 runs.

Women&#039;s ODI World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana cleared to continue campaign after blow to head
Source: Twitter

In a relief for India, opener Smriti Mandhana has been cleared to continue playing at the ICC Women's World Cup after taking a blow to the head during the team's first warm-up fixture against South Africa. Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during her team's first warm-up game which India won by two runs.

According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. The report further states that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

The stylish batter looked in fine fettle while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming 50-over showpiece. Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries. India are scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.

In the warm-up against against South Africa, India posted 244 for 9 after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 58. Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa but they couldn't get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 for 46 in 10 overs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Smriti MandhanaCricketIndia women's cricketWomen's ODI World Cup 2022
Next
Story

India vs SL 3rd T20: Ravindra Jadeja reveals WHY he didn’t bowl in final game

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Discussion on the World War at UNGA today