Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone's four-wicket haul helps Trailblazers thrash Velocity

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone captured a four-wicket haul as Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Velocity dramatically collapsed to Sophie's magnificent figures and then Deandra Dottin (29 not out) and Richa Ghosh's (13 not out) took Trailblazers to a thumping nine-wicket win.

The convincing win also put Trailblazers on the top of the three-team standings while Velocity and Supernovas occupy the second and third place respectively.

Chasing a target of 48 runs, Trailblazers lost captain Smriti Mandhana (6) cheaply with just 12 runs on board as Leigh Kasperek (1/5) struck in the fourth over.

Later, Dottin and Ghosh didn't allow their opponents to make any further inroads as they shared an unbeaten 34-run stand in 24 deliveries to steer their team home with ease in 7.5 overs. Dottin smashed three boundaries during her innings while Ghosh hit a boundary and a six.

Earlier, Sophie, along with experienced India pacer Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad rattled Velocity to bundle them out for 47 runs in 15.1 overs. Opener Shafali Verma and Leigh Kasperek were the top-scorers for Velocity with their 13 and 11 runs.

Brief scores: Velocity 47 all out in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13, Leigh Kasperek 11 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9) lost to Trailblazers 49/1 in 7.5 overs (D Dottin 29 not out) by 9 wickets

