World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

England opener Jason Roy has been fined 30% of his match fee for breaching Level One of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the semi-final clash of the 2019 World Cup against Australia at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Roy was found to have breached Article 2.8 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpires decision in an international match.

In addition to the 30% fine, two demerit points have been added to Roy’s disciplinary record, the ICC press release stated.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of England’s innings when Roy showed his dissent at being given ut while batting on 85.

Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges.

England went on to register an eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia to book their place in the 2019 World Cup final, where they will face New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.