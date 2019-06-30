World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after New Zealand vs Australia clash

Australia continued to maintain their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating New Zealand by 86 runs in match 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Saturday.

Team Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. However, this decision backfired early on as the Aussies were reduced to 92/5 in 21.3 overs following a fine performance by the New Zealand bowling attack led by Trent Boult.

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja made their presence felt at this stage with a partnership of 107 runs which helped Australia post a total of 243/9 in 50 overs. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers accounting for four wickets, becoming the first New Zealand based cricketer to pick a hat-trick in a World Cup clash.

Chasing the target, openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill were dismissed for 8 and 20 runs respectively by Jason Behendroff who had picked a five-wicket haul against England in their previous match of the tournament.

It all went downhill from there on the Australian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals, with New Zealand bundled out for 157 runs in 43.4 overs. Pacer Mitchell Starc recorded a five-wicket haul, with pacer Jason Behendroff the second highest wicket-taker for Australia with two wickets.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Australia match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner leads the run-scoring charts with 516 runs in eight innings, following his 16 against New Zealand on Saturday. Fellow opener Aaron Finch (504) trails him by 12 runs on the second spot.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are placed on the third and fourth spots respectively with 476 and 454 respectively. England batsman Joe Root rounds off the top-five list with 432 runs in seven matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 2 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 476 6 6 476 4 Kane Williamson NZ 454 7 6 432 5 Joe Root ENG 432 7 7 432 6 Babar Azam PAK 378 7 7 378 7 Rohit Sharma PAK 338 5 5 338 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 327 6 6 327 9 Virat Kohli IND 316 5 5 316 10 Usman Khawaja AUS 298 8 8 298

Most Wickets:

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is placed on top of the list of the highest wicket-takers with 24 wickets in eight matches. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who accounted for the dismissals of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith on Saturday, finds himself on the second spot with 17 wickets in seven matches.

Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir is placed on the third spot with 16 wickets. English pacer Jofra Archer and New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult who picked a hat-trick against Australia on Saturday occupy the fourth and fifth positions on the table with 16 and 13 scalps respectively.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 7 7 327 4 Jofra Archer ENG 16 7 7 325 5 Trent Boult NZ 13 7 7 314 6 Mark Wood ENG 13 6 6 262 7 Pat Cummins AUS 12 8 8 327 8 Chris Morris SA 12 7 6 278 9 Sheldon Cottrell WI 11 7 7 280 10 Imran Tahir SA 10 8 7 315

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.